A cynic might argue that anything would top 2020, but count us as bullish about 2021 in our community, state and nation.
COVID-19 vaccine distribution might not exactly be living up to the “warp speed” characterization by the federal government, but early signs are that doses will be available by summer to everybody who wants it, with health care workers off to a fast start. The partnership of pharmaceutical companies, governmental entities and couriers like FedEx and UPS to distribute the vaccine across the country has been impressive to watch.
Widespread immunization will be followed quickly, we predict, by a robust economic recovery that sees the jobless return to work and battered small businesses back to full speed. We commend the work of local, state and federal governments to date to prop up the economy while the virus continues to rage. Another round or two of relief might be needed in the first half of 2021, and we urge bipartisan cooperation to make it happen.
Here at home, 2021 brings new leadership at City Hall, and the optimism that invariably accompanies fresh ideas and perspectives. Mayor Layne Wilkerson impressed us during the spring and fall elections as a consensus-builder who will end the petty bickering that has troubled city governance for too long. In Katrisha Waldridge, Kelly May, Kyle Thompson and Leesa Unger, he’ll be working with commissioners who bring a nice blend of experience, energy and innovation to the city’s governing board.
One of the commission’s early important decisions will be a new city manager. As important as their choice will be their discipline to let him or her do the job of CEO at City Hall. Time and time again during the campaign, the eventual winners talked about their respect for a city manager form of government and a commitment to end the micromanagement that has caused a revolving door on the city manager’s office. We’re hopeful.
The Kentucky General Assembly will be back in town this month with an opportunity to accomplish much good for the state. We hope the strong Republican majorities in both chambers will focus squarely on the future and resist the urge to launch the 2023 gubernatorial race by nitpicking Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear’s handling of the COVID-19 crisis. Historians will sort out his and other leaders’ missteps, but public opinion is solidly behind the young governor’s efforts to deal with a public health and economic crisis that is unmatched in modern America.
Republicans rightfully have their eye on reclaiming the Governor’s Mansion in a couple of years, but attempts to hamstring the governor’s executive authority during emergencies are a poor line of attack, in our view, and will do more to help Beshear’s 2023 reelection bid than harm it.
