From the start of Candlelight through New Year’s, there is a lot to love about Frankfort during this time of year. But if you feel bogged down by a never-ending to-do list — like many of us do — and have yet to get into the holiday spirit, consider these free, fun and family-friendly local attractions to boost your mood.
At 6 p.m. Saturday, Capital Avenue will be transformed into “Christmas in Toyland” as the Frankfort Christmas Parade steps off from Commonwealth Credit Union on High Street.
The route will take the more than 90 entrants onto West Main Street and across the Capital Avenue Bridge to the Capitol where each float will be judged. The winner will receive $1,000 to be donated to the charity of their choice.
Parade Grand Marshals will be Majors Curtis and Natalie Sayre from the Salvation Army. Elves from CCU will be walking along the parade route to collect new, unwrapped toys for the Salvation Army.
Santa Claus will make his appearance on the final float and help Gov. Andy Beshear light the Capitol Christmas tree. There will be food trucks in the area and children’s activities.
Thirsty for more holiday cheer?
Visit the Springhill Estates subdivision where a neighborhood Christmas light challenge is underway.
The “Deck the Halls Christmas Décor Challenge” was organized as a way to bring neighbors together. The approximately 150 residences will vote on four categories — Best Overall Award, The Clark Griswold Award, Most Unique and Kid’s Choice Award. The winners, which will be tallied on Dec. 17, will receive a yard sign boasting their honor to display in their yard through Jan. 1.
The neighborhood is also collecting canned good donations for ACCESS Soup Kitchen & Men’s Shelter.
Coutts’ annual decorations — which include more than 100 displays such as a Ferris wheel he made out of an old cable reel given to him by a friend and a pink pig pulling a sleigh — have become somewhat of a local tradition.
His lights come on at 5:30 p.m. each night and Coutts plans to leave the display up through mid-January.
