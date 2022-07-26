Even though many Kentuckians want the coronavirus pandemic to be in the rearview mirror, the opposite seems to be happening as the number of positive COVID tests continues to rise. Statistics from the week of July 11 show that 12,798 new cases — an average of 1,828 per day — were reported. That is 17% higher than the previous week.
According to numbers provided by the Kentucky Department for Public Health, 587 residents were hospitalized with the virus — 100 more than the week before. The weekly state positivity rate is currently at 17.70% per 100,000 population with Franklin County trending higher at 19.58% per 100,000 residents. The New York Times ranks Kentucky’s case-incidence rate eighth among the states, with a 45% increase in cases in the last 14 days.
If there is a silver lining it is that the number of COVID-19-related deaths fell slightly from 62 or 8.86 per day during the week of July 4 to 49 or seven per day the following week. However, the death toll continues to climb. More than 16,000 Kentuckians have succumbed to the virus — including 159 Franklin Countians.
With the number of cases trending higher and Jefferson County currently in the red zone, the state’s largest school district announced late last week that universal masking will be required for all students and staff when classes resume next month. Everyone on district property or on school buses — regardless of vaccination status — must wear a mask.
Jefferson County Public Schools policy dictates that universal masking is automatically required whenever the county has a high level of COVID-19 community spread. When the county’s community spread level drops from the red zone, masks become optional.
Should Frankfort Independent Schools and Franklin County Schools implement such a requirement if the county reaches a high level of community transmission? We believe so. Masking has proven to be one of the easiest and most effective ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
In February, when FCS Superintendent announced that masks would become optional, he was quick to note that even though the district was not requiring masks to be worn the coronavirus pandemic was not over.
“Mask mandates could return if there is a significant increase in positive cases in the district, multiple positive cases connected to a classroom or activity, or a rise in community transmission,” he told The State Journal. “We will continue to monitor the data and the recommendations from health officials.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.