Even though many Kentuckians want the coronavirus pandemic to be in the rearview mirror, the opposite seems to be happening as the number of positive COVID tests continues to rise. Statistics from the week of July 11 show that 12,798 new cases — an average of 1,828 per day — were reported. That is 17% higher than the previous week.

According to numbers provided by the Kentucky Department for Public Health, 587 residents were hospitalized with the virus — 100 more than the week before. The weekly state positivity rate is currently at 17.70% per 100,000 population with Franklin County trending higher at 19.58% per 100,000 residents. The New York Times ranks Kentucky’s case-incidence rate eighth among the states, with a 45% increase in cases in the last 14 days.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription