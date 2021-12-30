Due to an onslaught of resignations over the summer, it’s been more than five months since the Kentucky Capital Development Corp. has had a quorum of at least four board members present.

In June, Frankfort Independent Schools Superintendent Houston Barber tendered his resignation from the KCDC board and the following month both Zachary Horn, partner at local law firm Kirkland, Cain & Horn, and Heather Worthington, a managing partner at Chili’s, submitted theirs.

At KCDC’s December meeting last week, two of the three remaining board members — attorney and board Chair Clay Patrick and Realtor Danny Willis — approved a resolution asking Mayor Layne Wilkerson to make three appointments in order to fill the board. Sam Amburgey, a Topy America Inc. executive, was absent from the meeting.

The mayor has sole discretion over the city's KCDC board appointments and his selections do not need to be confirmed or voted on by the city commission as a whole.

The resolution states that “the purported lack of quorum is a sole and direct consequence of the failure to appoint members to KCDC” and adds that Wilkerson’s “continuing failure to appoint new members” has resulted in the economic development organization being unable to do its job and becoming a “convenient but misplaced topic of political controversy rather than a unifying agency of the community’s collective will.”

In his defense, Wilkerson stressed that he values economic development and is supportive of KCDC. He told The State Journal that he and other elected leaders are still reviewing the circumstances that led to the departures of the three board members and wants to ensure that he selects the right people to fill the vacancies in an effort to mitigate the chances that mass resignations will occur in the future.

“With the unplanned resignations of three members, with unexpired terms, in quick succession, I believe it necessitates a review of policies and procedures, and that’s exactly what we’re doing right now,” he said.

We believe that the mayor has had ample time to appoint new KCDC board members and that his inaction is impeding important work on economic development in the community. KCDC President/CEO Terri Bradshaw told the newspaper that there have been “more than enough qualified applicants for the positions” who have gone through the application process posted on the city’s website and received no response.

Given recent criticism of KCDC by city and county elected leaders, the current stalemate smacks of political gamesmanship. If city commission and fiscal court members have lost confidence in KCDC, they need to vote now to ask the General Assembly to dissolve the agency. If they lack the political courage to do that, they need to equip KCDC with the tools it needs to retain and recruit jobs for this community.

Economic development is too important to Frankfort and Franklin County to be clouded with indecision and made political. We urge Wilkerson to appoint new KCDC board members sooner rather than later.

