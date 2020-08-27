We believe Frankfort Mayor Bill May was well-intentioned in his June decision to hire a Louisville public relations firm to advise him during COVID-19.
Time, though, has proved that decision to be a poor one that should be corrected before more taxpayer dollars are spent.
Dogged reporting by The State Journal’s Austin Horn revealed a thin body of work by Boxcar PR, the firm that’s being paid $5,000 a month to deliver a wide spectrum of consulting services. Among those services is media relations, an odd priority in a community with one journalistic entity (The State Journal) and a city-owned cable and internet provider with unlimited bandwidth for helping City Hall keep citizens informed.
Telling of Boxcar’s productivity and effectiveness is that three months and $15,000 into its contract with the City of Frankfort, our newsroom has received not a stitch of communication from the firm. In fact, we had to contact Boxcar to ask exactly what it had done for Frankfort since being hired. A gauge of whether Boxcar is any good at what it does will be how it helps May manage the PR debacle created by its own contract.
Even had the firm been working hard for Frankfort's money, the expense is unwise at a time when city government’s coffers are being hammered by COVID-19. Early numbers suggest that occupational taxes – a major revenue source for City Hall – are taking a huge hit as commuters, both in state government and the private sector, continue to work from home rather than in Frankfort. Further reckoning for fiscal coffers awaits this winter when cash-strapped families are unable to pay their property taxes.
Outside PR services are simply an unnecessary expense in these tenuous fiscal times. Besides, the city is blessed with skilled PR professionals on its staff. Interim City Manager Tommy Russell, who was emergency management director at the time the Boxcar contract was signed, has worked for decades to keep the community informed on matters of public safety. Blair Hecker, the city’s community engagement project manager, is one of the sharpest young PR people we know.
We urge May, who is not seeking reelection, to give the 30 days’ notice of termination allowed in the Boxcar contract. His legacy of decades of sincere, scandal-free service to Frankfort should not be tarnished by this controversy.
If he chooses to plow ahead, we urge the mayor to put the contract on the agenda at a September city commission meeting so that his elected colleagues can ask him questions about it. At least one, Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge, has a long list.
Right! Don’t forget to mention the good job the Franklin co Health Dept is doing on updates and last but not least our Governors constant updates on covid 19. We are inundated with information and don’t need no “ Boxcar Willie ” or whatever it’s called!
