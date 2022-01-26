American writer Mark Twain once said, “It is better to keep your mouth closed and let people think you are a fool than to open it and remove all doubt.”
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell should have heeded this advice before making a comment on Black voters at news conference in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday shortly after Republican lawmakers blocked a federal elections bill.
When asked about his concerns that people of color have regarding voting rights, the Kentucky senator stated, “The concern is misplaced because if you look at the statistics, African American voters are voting in just as high a percentage as Americans.”
His statement, which implied that Black voters are somehow not American, immediately drew criticism by accentuating concerns of voting rights advocates that GOP legislators are seeking to disenfranchise Black voters. He made the comment on the same day that he engineered a filibuster to block legislation that Dems and civil rights leaders believe is vital to protecting democracy.
Charles Booker, D-Ky., the African American Democratic candidate who challenged McConnell for his U.S. Senate seat in 2020 and is now running against GOP Sen. Rand Paul, was particularly vocal. In a tweet, he stated, “Being Black doesn’t make you less of an American, no matter what this craven man thinks.”
In the days that followed, McConnell has attempted to walk-back his statement by saying that he accidentally left out the word “all” before “Americans.” He also explained, “I have consistently pointed to the record-high turnout for all voters in the 2020 election, including African-Americans.”
Daniel Cameron, Kentucky’s Black Republican Attorney General and McConnell’s former legal counsel, came to his defense calling the “faux outrage” over his remarks “absurd” and adding that the senator was “making a point that Black voting rates are similar to the entire electorate as a whole.”
Following an annual conference in Louisville on Friday, McConnell said he simply misspoke and “has never been accused of this sort of thing before.” He stated that it is “hurtful and offensive” and that some of his critics know it’s “totally nonsense.”
McConnell has spent more energy trying to explain away his remark, rather than what he really needs to do — apologize to Black Americans and Kentuckians. Even if his statement was accidental, an "I'm sorry" goes a lot further than beating around the bush.
