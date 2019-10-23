The National Glass Ceiling Commission defines glass ceiling as an “unseen, yet unbreachable barrier that keeps minorities and women from rising to the upper rungs of the corporate ladder, regardless of their qualifications or achievements.”
In Thursday’s Women in Business section of The State Journal, readers will meet 15 local female leaders who have done more than smash glass ceilings. They have become pillars of our community.
In this special edition, learn what motivates these community leaders, how they got their start, what advice they would give young people, how they balance work and family and other interesting tidbits you never knew about the women leading area businesses and organizations.
Appropriately Franklin County Humane Society Shelter Manager Kerry Lowary’s first job as a high schooler was as kennel attendant at a veterinary practice. But did you know that she is also an ordained minister whose calling has been making a difference for animals and their people? She said that is what inspires her to do what God puts in front of her.
Faith is also what grounds Kentucky Supreme Court 6th Appellate District Judge Michelle Keller and Whitaker Bank Assistant Vice President Kim Richardson, both of whom juggle motherhood and careers and understand the time management challenge.
Attorney Kari Williams, owner of Frankfort Elder Law, said the most important life lesson she has learned was her mother’s advice about not taking children’s outbursts personally. “She said, ‘It’s not about you, it’s about them.’ That was true for all tantrums and teenage drama alike. It’s also true professionally,” Williams explained.
With a combined 108 years of service between them, WesBanco employees Teresa Salchi, Teresa L. Moore and Lisbon Hardy offer some great advice for young professionals starting out:
- “Be a sponge in every situation.”
- “Find what you like to do and then work hard to do it well.”
- “Be indispensable. Learn everything you can about the career and employer. Find a mentor. Volunteer for assignments. Be positive.”
Over the years, Diane Geddes, owner of Fit-Time for Women, has learned that the most important life lesson is to take care of yourself. “No matter what life brings — stay true to you and your values.”