One of the first things anyone who has sat through an entire Franklin County Fiscal Court meeting in the past will be quick to point out is how lengthy these sessions can be. So perhaps it’s only fitting that with a new administration and three rookie magistrates comes a new way of doing things.

At the fiscal court’s first meeting of the year, the decision was made by recently sworn-in leaders — Judge-Executive Michael Mueller along with veterans 1st District Magistrate Sherry Sebastian, 2nd District Magistrate JW Blackburn and 4th District Magistrate Scotty Tracy as well as newcomers 3rd District Magistrate Kelly Dycus, 5th District Magistrate Richard Tanner and 6th District Magistrate Eric Whisman opted to alter the annual meeting schedule.

