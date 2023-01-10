One of the first things anyone who has sat through an entire Franklin County Fiscal Court meeting in the past will be quick to point out is how lengthy these sessions can be. So perhaps it’s only fitting that with a new administration and three rookie magistrates comes a new way of doing things.
At the fiscal court’s first meeting of the year, the decision was made by recently sworn-in leaders — Judge-Executive Michael Mueller along with veterans 1st District Magistrate Sherry Sebastian, 2nd District Magistrate JW Blackburn and 4th District Magistrate Scotty Tracy as well as newcomers 3rd District Magistrate Kelly Dycus, 5th District Magistrate Richard Tanner and 6th District Magistrate Eric Whisman opted to alter the annual meeting schedule.
In previous administrations county leaders met every three weeks with work sessions alternating between 5 p.m. on Thursdays and 9 a.m. on Fridays. With agendas that usually included upwards of 20 items as well as discussion on the topics, some meetings easily ran three or four hours in length.
Under the new leadership, fiscal court will meet more frequently and alternate between 9 a.m. Wednesday and 5 p.m. Thursday work sessions. Like in the past, all work sessions are immediately followed by the regular (voting) meeting.
“In a nutshell, we are going to start meeting every two weeks instead of three weeks,” Mueller explained. “So that we can try to keep these meetings a little more efficient and move through them.”
The hope is that by convening more often county leaders will have shorter agendas thus avoiding marathon meetings of the past. With so many new faces filling seats on fiscal court, there will be a learning curve.
Our hope for 2023 is that more Franklin County residents will get involved in the local government process by attending meetings or viewing them online and make their opinions and voices heard on issues that matter most to them.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.