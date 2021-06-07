Following 15 months filled with isolation, the city and downtown businesses are hoping residents and visitors are ready to get out and mingle this summer in the entertainment destination center (EDC) called the MIX District.
Within the district, which encompasses the downtown business district from Mero Street to Second Street and from Wilkinson Boulevard to High Street and will be in effect every Thursday through Sunday beginning June 25, businesses will be permitted to sell alcoholic beverages to-go and customers will legally be allowed to drink them thanks to a license the city holds from the Kentucky Alcoholic Beverage Control.
The Frankfort Bourbon Society is partnering with the city and the Bourbon on the Banks Festival to showcase the new MIX District. Mayor Layne Wilkerson, Judge-Executive Huston Wells and Frankfort Bourbon Society President Charlie Jones will officially open the MIX District at 6:15 p.m. June 25, prior to a concert by SUPERFECTA on the city’s stage on Broadway.
The MIX District has been a long time coming. The previous city commission voted to establish the area in November 2019. However, the plan was not approved by the state until last fall — in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, according city Community Engagement Project Manager Blair Hecker.
“We just want people to come downtown and go check out all the existing bars and restaurants,” she said. “… Maybe get a drink to-go, learn where the boundaries are, where you have to go. That way we’d get an idea of how to keep making it work and improve the district.”
The MIX District includes approximately 20 restaurants and bars — small businesses that have been negatively affected by adversity and closures during the COVID-19 pandemic — and it is our hope that their participation will increase sales and provide a much-needed economic boon for an industry in need of one.
We believe the MIX District has the potential to be a game-changer for the city's food and drink industry. It will help attract residents and visitors to our historic downtown, and non-restaurant and bar businesses will also benefit from it.
We do, however, celebrate the news with one caveat: While enjoying the MIX District, drink responsibly, don’t drink and drive and remember Frankfort is a family-friendly town.
