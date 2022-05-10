Now that the brunt of the coronavirus pandemic seems to be in the rearview mirror and folks can safely gather outside again, we are glad to see more residents, families and visitors being drawn to Frankfort and think the capital city needs more community and family-friendly events such as the two it has hosted the past two weekends.

On April 30 the Capitol lawn was the site of the first (hopefully to be annual) Kentucky Commonfest as part of the Team Kentucky Derby Week kickoff. From noon to 5 p.m., the event, which drew hundreds of people, featured live music, food trucks, art vendors, the Franklin County Farmers Market, do-it-yourself crafts and a beer and bourbon tasting.

Director of the Franklin County Women and Family Shelter Janet Gates, who was one of those attendance, was surprised by the number of vendors.

“I’m glad to see Gov. (Andy) Beshear bring something back to the Capitol grounds,” she told The State Journal.

Kentucky Commonfest was sponsored by Whitaker Bank and made possible by the Governor’s Office, Sig Luscher Brewery, Louisville Ale Trail, Kentucky Guild of Brewers and the Kentucky Distillers Association. We believe partnerships such as this are vital to bringing more visitors to our city and help to lower the cost for the city and organizers.

Likewise, Saturday’s Downtown Derby Celebration — hosted by Downtown Frankfort Inc. and Visit Frankfort — offered a little something for everyone.

For the kids, there was the YMCA Derby Dash; stick horse races, derby hat making and jockey silks decorating on the Old Capitol lawn compliments of the Kentucky Historical Society; screen printing and do-it-yourself rose making for the derby winner’s blanket at the Capital City Museum; face painting, crafts, games, pony rides and a bouncy house at First Christian Church on Ann Street; and hobby horse making at the old Good Shepherd School.

A giant mint julep selfie station was constructed on the St. Clair Mall and tastebuds were treated to s’mores, kettle corn and bourbon ball and root beer samples. WalkBike Frankfort sponsored the annual Pedal for the Posies on Broadway.

We realize these events require a number of volunteers, manhours and organizations working together. Yet, we also believe that the economic benefit is crucial to the success of the city, county and local businesses and we hope that more events such as these are planned in the future.

