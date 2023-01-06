During an appearance before the House Elections, Constitutional Amendments and Intergovernmental Affairs Committee on Wednesday, Secretary of State Michael Adams discussed a plan to offer more polling locations, which is something we believe could benefit Franklin County voters, rather than more voting days.
The increased number of precincts would be in addition to early voting, which was approved during the coronavirus pandemic and has occurred on the Thursday, Friday and Saturday prior to Tuesday elections.
“More than four times as many voters voted on Tuesday, Nov. 8, as voted in the three early voting days combined,” he added.
Adams, who noted that he was proud of early voting, said more polling locations is the solution to reducing long lines at the ballot box.
One way to achieve this would be to “develop a statutory formula to set a floor for how many voting locations a county needs for early voting and election day,” he stated, admitting he didn’t know what the formula would be offhand.
“It might need to be different in one county than another, because some counties’ voters use early voting more than other counties’ voters. It’s complicated, but I think it’s doable.”
Adams also suggested incentivizing counties to add polling locations when applying for funding — though none of the changes he spoke about are expected to take place this year.
The truth of the matter is that the COVID-19 pandemic forever changed how, where and when we cast our ballots.
For instance, Franklin County had more than three times as many polling places in 2018 (40) as in 2022 (12). During the 2020 election, there were just seven polling locations. However, that election is pretty much considered an outlier as it was amid the pandemic and an influx of local voters opted to vote via absentee ballot.
Incidentally, the county also had a higher voter turnout percentage in the 2018 general election (60%) — when there were more polling locations — compared to last year (49.4%). There was also a healthy increase of 4,265 registered voters in the county during that four-year span. More polling places doesn’t necessarily equate to higher voter turnout, but making the polls more accessible to more voters does.
Regardless of whether polling locations are added in 2024, we believe that Franklin County Clerk Jeff Hancock and his team — who have done a fine job educating the public about all the changes that have occurred over the past few years — will continue to keep us all informed and up to date.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.