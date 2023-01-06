During an appearance before the House Elections, Constitutional Amendments and Intergovernmental Affairs Committee on Wednesday, Secretary of State Michael Adams discussed a plan to offer more polling locations, which is something we believe could benefit Franklin County voters, rather than more voting days.

The increased number of precincts would be in addition to early voting, which was approved during the coronavirus pandemic and has occurred on the Thursday, Friday and Saturday prior to Tuesday elections.

