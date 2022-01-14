Count us among those who are grateful that Franklin Circuit Court Judge Phillip Shepherd stepped in and ordered a temporary injunction for an encroachment permit that would allow only right turns between Sonny’s BBQ and the newly constructed RaceTrac travel center on Versailles Road near Duncan Road.
The judge intervened in a civil lawsuit on Jan. 6 in which Frankfort Shell Food Mart LLC, a neighboring gas station, is the plaintiff and RaceTrac Petroleum Inc. is the defendant.
RaceTrac Petroleum Inc. obtained the right in/right out encroachment permit from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and attorneys for the company contend the entrance/exit meets minimum requirements and was approved and signed off by KYTC’s chief district engineer.
The developer originally sought a permit for a full-access entrance/exit. However, KYTC would only approve one that restricted left turns in and out of the entrance/exit.
Frankfort Shell Food Mart LLC’s expert testimony was given by Jihad Hallany, who presented a “worst case factual scenario.” He factored in the speed limit on that stretch of road; minimum stopping distance at those speeds; the likely acceleration of vehicles on U.S. 60 and cars coming off the Interstate 64 off ramp to Duncan Road; the addition of new “decision points” with the right in/right out; frequency of travel on U.S. 60; and accidents that have occurred on the road.
KYTC District Engineer Matthew Bullock, who issued the encroachment permit and provided expert testimony for RaceTrac based on the transportation cabinet’s Highway Design Guidance Manual, said he didn’t believe that “queuing issues” would create a safety hazard. He also testified that the manual is only for guidance not mandatory and that the encroachment permit falls in a “gray area,” therefore he exercised his best judgment.
In weighing the evidence, Shepherd found safety concerns “were apparent” to KYTC engineers and “concessions were made at the request of RaceTrac.” He also noted that it is the court’s duty to weigh the issue of physical harm/injury versus the potential economic impact a delayed opening would have on RaceTrac.
“To the court, the safety of the citizens of Frankfort and the Commonwealth of Kentucky take precedence over the economic impact a delay may cause,” the judge wrote.
We agree and believe that the encroachment permit never should have been granted in the first place. The safety of motorists far outweighs any economic gain. It is our hope that the court continues to error on the side of caution before someone is hurt or killed on that stretch of road.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.