The newest exhibit at the Capital City Museum features the work of local artists who participate in Stewart Home and School’s art studio program — StewARTS — which is a hands-on program designed to encourage those with intellectual disabilities to communicate and express themselves in and through the art-making process.

The temporary exhibit opened earlier this month and will be displayed for approximately one year. The exhibit, which is made possible thanks to a partnership between the staff at Stewart Home and School and the Capital City Museum, includes the work of artists Michael Mode, Stuart Brown, Abby Foster, Anna Murray, Aris Voyazis, Carin Cheek, Janie Buxman and Jon Buxman. The artwork includes a variety of mediums and approaches, including acrylic paint, wood working, wet felt, collage, weaving and more.

