The newest exhibit at the Capital City Museum features the work of local artists who participate in Stewart Home and School’s art studio program — StewARTS — which is a hands-on program designed to encourage those with intellectual disabilities to communicate and express themselves in and through the art-making process.
The temporary exhibit opened earlier this month and will be displayed for approximately one year. The exhibit, which is made possible thanks to a partnership between the staff at Stewart Home and School and the Capital City Museum, includes the work of artists Michael Mode, Stuart Brown, Abby Foster, Anna Murray, Aris Voyazis, Carin Cheek, Janie Buxman and Jon Buxman. The artwork includes a variety of mediums and approaches, including acrylic paint, wood working, wet felt, collage, weaving and more.
Stewart Home and School was founded by Dr. John Q. A. Stewart, who previously served as director of the Kentucky State Institute for the Intellectually Disabled located in Frankfort. In that governor-appointed position, Stewart was considered one of the country’s first advocates for vocational training and community integration for those with disability but with capability, according to Dr. John D. Stewart — the fifth generation of his family to lead the home and school which bears their name.
“That was one of the founding principles of the school he began in 1893 and it continues today with its work program as well as activities, and art, music and theater,” he stated.
“As historically relevant as it is contemporary” is how Capital City Museum and Historic Sites Supervisor Eleanor Hasken-Wagner, Ph.D., described Stewart Home and School’s legacy.
“Centering the work of current students and talented artists tells the story of Stewart Home and School beyond historical documents and artifacts,” she noted. “The creativity and emotion in the artwork speaks for itself.”
The exhibit is in the Russell Hatter Library at the museum, 325 Ann St., and is open to public during museum hours — Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.
We commend all those involved in bringing this collaboration to fruition. But, most importantly, we thank the Stewart Home and School artists for sharing their talents with Frankfort residents and visitors.
