We are coming off a presidential election that saw the most votes ever cast for both of the candidates. But the ballot box isn’t the only place citizens can make their opinions known, as proven last week by more than a dozen Frankfort residents who spoke out against the possibility that a townhome development would be constructed near their neighborhoods.

The Frankfort/Franklin County Planning Commission received nearly 20 public comments in opposition to a zoning change for 3.62 acres at 452 Versailles Road that formerly housed Kenvirons and the Frankfort Country Club. The concept plan for the land previously included a 40-unit townhome development to be built on the back portion of the property.

But those plans have changed, Eric Cockley, director of planning and community development for the city, and Charlie Jones, an attorney representing property owner Kip Co. LLC, testified at Thursday’s public hearing.

Neither Cockley or Jones specified why the concept plans were changed, but many neighbors were concerned about a possible back access point on the property that would lead to additional unwanted traffic in their own neighborhoods.

Jones said the property's back access point would be onto Brighton Park Boulevard and not through residential areas.

In its amended application, Kip Co. LLC is seeking a zoning change from Limited Commercial District (CL) to General Commercial District (CG), but at least one neighbor worries that granting the zoning change will set a bad precedent.

“In a year or two we will be back to the request for High Density Multifamily District or some other classification that will adversely affect Bon Air properties,” wrote Bud Dozier, who purchased and moved into a home next door to the proposed retail development last year.

Jones said that if the property owner decides to build townhouses in the future it would have to come back before the planning commission.

The point is that these neighbors didn’t stand idly by while decisions were being made regarding the use of land near their own properties. They let their opinions be known and, in the process, perhaps their opposition to the townhome development helped dissuade the developer, who has pivoted to Plan B.

