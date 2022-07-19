Every day an average of 130 Americans died by suicide. That equated to approximately 45,979 U.S. residents who took their own lives in 2020 — a rate of 13.48 per 100,000 in population, according to the latest statistics available from the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
However, the data that is seldom discussed indicates that an estimated 1.2 million Americans attempted suicide in 2020.
Suicide is preventable if folks have the right the tools to help, which is why Saturday’s launch of a new suicide and mental health lifeline — 988 — is so important. The new hotline, which is accessible by phone, text or online chat options (through www.988.ky.gov), was developed thanks to a $1.1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and $19.6 million from the state’s own Community Mental Health Services Block Grant program, will replace the National Suicide Prevention Hotline’s 800 number and offers a variety of services to assist those experiencing a mental health crisis both here in Kentucky and across the country.
“This is not just a number; it is a healthcare system. We want to reduce stigma and increase access,” explained Marcie Timmerman, Executive Director of Mental Health America–Kentucky, during a press conference at the Capitol to launch the number on Monday.
Suicide is the 13th leading cause of death in Kentucky at a rate of 17.74 per 100,000 residents. In 2020, 801 Kentuckians took their own lives.
“One of the things that defines us as Kentuckians is how we respond when people are in need, in their deepest, darkest moments,” Gov. Andy Beshear added.
Health care is a "basic human right,” the governor said, and that belief "requires that we treat mental health the same way as we treat physical health.”
Though 988 is a national hotline, the calls are fielded locally and mental health advocates hope that by making access to help just three numbers away that it will increase the effectiveness of intervention for those who need help.
Counselors can link Kentucky callers to other mental health and substance use services, providing a “strong safety net” in communities.
Those experiencing a mental health crisis need to know that it is OK to not be OK. If you or someone you know is struggling, don’t hesitate to reach out. If we can get 988 to work like 911 then many lives will be saved.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.