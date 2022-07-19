Every day an average of 130 Americans died by suicide. That equated to approximately 45,979 U.S. residents who took their own lives in 2020 — a rate of 13.48 per 100,000 in population, according to the latest statistics available from the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

However, the data that is seldom discussed indicates that an estimated 1.2 million Americans attempted suicide in 2020.

