Area residents looking for an affordable way to travel to 12 regional cities now have another option. Starting today, a partnership between Louisville-based Miller Transportation and Megabus, one of the continent’s largest bus companies, brings connectivity between riders in Frankfort to a variety of Kentucky cities as well as towns in Indiana and Tennessee with connections to points beyond.

For less than $100 per ticket, the new bus service will connect the capital city with two Indiana cities — Corydon and Evansville; three Tennessee towns — Dyersburg, Memphis and Union City; and seven cities in the commonwealth — Fulton, Lexington, Louisville, Marion, Mayfield, Morganfield and Paducah.

