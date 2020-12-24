The good news about a curiously aggressive and ill-timed decision to curtail the powers of Frankfort’s city manager is that it can be reversed by the incoming city commission as fast as the outgoing commission enacted it.
In fact, rescinding the changes should be item No. 1 on the agenda at the new commission’s first meeting in January.
Mayor-elect Layne Wilkerson and rookie Commissioners Leesa Unger, Kelly May and Kyle Thompson have the opportunity to immediately fulfill a campaign pledge to respect the city manager form of government, which has been under assault in Frankfort for decades. They have a sure ally in returning Mayor Pro Tem Katrisha Waldridge, who cast the lone opposing vote Monday night when outgoing commission members fired a final petty shot at her and, in the process, saddled their successors, at least briefly, with bad public policy.
Frankfort has had breadbasket turnover in the city manager’s post over the years in large part because of micromanaging elected officials who refuse to let City Hall’s CEO do his or her job of managing city government.
Until the city commission learns to butt out of the daily operations of city government, Frankfort will have a difficult time attracting and retaining capable city managers who stay more than a year or two.
Wilkerson, who ran on a platform of consensus-building within the commission and in the community, should be particularly resistant to the outgoing commission’s decision to make the mayor all-powerful in setting agendas for commission meetings. Any commissioner should be able to call an apolitical, appointed city manager and have an item placed on the agenda for public discussion, within reason.
The alternative of requiring the blessing of another elected official who can use agenda-setting power to grind political axes is largely to blame for the friction and theatrics that have dominated commission meetings for the past year and cost at least one commission member his job. The open hostilities between Waldridge and her commission colleagues has been an embarrassment.
Wilkerson and the new commission must be better. They have an opportunity to set the right tone next month by fully restoring the authority of the city manager and getting about the important business of setting Frankfort on a course of growth and prosperity, putting behind the petty politics that have held our city back for too long.
