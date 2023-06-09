In a narrow 6-4 vote, the Kentucky State University Board of Regents late last month selected Dr. Koffi Akakpo as the 19th president of the institution — the first full-time head of the university since M. Christopher Brown resigned 23 months ago leaving KSU in a dire financial situation.

Akakpo, who comes to the capital city after a four-year stint as president of Bluegrass Community and Technical College, could begin his tenure as soon as July 1 — with the terms of his contract to be finalized soon. He beat out the University of Maryland-Eastern Shore’s Dr. Robert Mock for the position.

