With the May 19 primary election 105 days away, Frankfort voters must decide among 12 candidates vying for city commission seats and five in the running for mayor.

Both races are nonpartisan, meaning the candidates do not affiliate on the ballot with a political party. Only the top eight vote-getters in the city commission race and top two in the mayoral race will qualify for the Nov. 3 general election.

To help voters get a better understanding of each of the candidates’ positions on significant local issues, The State Journal will be asking those running in both races to answer a different question on a variety of topics each week.

City commission candidates — Harry Carver, Tim Childers, Shannon Griffith, Kelly May, Will Prible, Anna Marie Rosen, Diane Strong, Brent Sweger, Kyle Thompson, Leesa Unger, Katrisha Waldridge and Eric Whisman — will be allotted 200 words per response.

Three hundred words will be allowed for answers from mayoral candidates — Tommy Haynes, Jason Keller, Stewart Perkins, Layne Wilkerson and Rodney Williams.

The first installmentWill you vote to rescind the bicycle ban in Leslie Morris Park? Why or why not? — was printed in the weekend edition. Over the next 14 weeks, candidates will be asked their thoughts on the Frankfort Plant Board, synthetic turf for local school athletic fields, two-way traffic on West Main Street and more.

This week the “Ask the city commission and mayoral candidates” feature will find a permanent home. City commission candidate responses will print on Thursdays, with mayoral candidate answers publishing on Fridays.

It is our hope that this feature will help voters become more informed on pressing local topics, in order to choose candidates whose views align with their own.

Got a question you would like the candidates to answer? Email it to chanda.veno@state-journal.com and be sure to check out the Thursday and Friday editions in coming months to see if the candidates answer your question.

