Having long been advocates of public art count us among those who are glad to see a new mural is in the process of being painted on the side of the Broadway Clay building in downtown Frankfort.

David Carmack Lewis, of Oregon, was chosen from 84 artists who submitted their qualifications to the FrankArts board for consideration to paint the mural. Lewis was selected following a juried selection process, the FrankArts board, Broadway Clay owners and the owner of the property.

Lewis is incorporating the brick elements of the building into the mural, which features a stage with red curtains and a landscape scene of the capital city’s limestone cliffs, rolling hills and Kentucky River. Empty chairs are prominent in the piece with one by a campfire and one in the constellations and invite viewers to imagine themselves in the scene having a conversation around a bonfire at night, according to the artist.

“When you come around that corner, this is your first impression of downtown,” said Jody Jaques, who owns Broadway Clay with Les Greeman and Megan Sauter. “We wanted it to be a reflection of the community and something they understand and can engage in.”

Lewis, who told The State Journal he was excited to get the job for the mural on Broadway Clay, also said he likes the idea of funded public art and appreciates the other murals and sculptures downtown — most of which wouldn’t be here without the efforts of a supportive community and FrankArts.

The group, which is working toward its goal of making Frankfort the Public Art Capital of Kentucky, plans to hold a ribbon cutting for the newest downtown mural at 5 p.m. Friday at Broadway Clay.

Lewis’ piece will be a welcome addition to our downtown, which has become vibrant with sculptures and art. It’s also refreshing to see how far we as a community have come in our acceptance of murals, which were a hot-button topic just a few years ago.

We appreciate the efforts of FrankArts to beautify our downtown and look forward to seeing Lewis’ finished piece.

