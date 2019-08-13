The dawn of a new school year is the beginning of the next chapter — a fresh start as crisp and clean as the first page in a notebook. To coincide with students returning to the classroom this week, we at your hometown newspaper are rolling out our revamped weekly features lineup.
On Tuesdays we will continue to run We Asked, in which State Journal reporters take to the streets to get citizens’ views on topics ranging from serious to lighthearted. These man/woman-on-the-street type stories have been well received by our readers since we started them in January.
Education Spotlight, which contains news of interest in area schools, will bat second in the rotation and has been moved from Tuesdays to Wednesdays.
Two features will grace Thursday edition. In the front section, You Asked, where reporters find the answers to reader questions on just about any topic, will take the place of Business Spotlight.
In Thursday’s sports section is the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week — which highlights a local high school sports star who excels on the field and in the classroom. Started in the spring, the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week feature will resume Thursday, honoring athletes in fall sports.
When it came to offering a new feature, we wanted to carve space to celebrate achievement in the classroom. Each Friday, a different student from an area school will be spotlighted as the WesBanco Student of the Week. These articles will highlight students in all grades, not just high school.
In the weekend edition, we will continue with our Focus pieces — which delve deeper into local issues affecting Frankfort and Franklin County.
The Volunteer Spirit and Get to Know features have not been totally put out to pasture and will run on occasion.
As always, it is our goal to serve the community through our journalistic efforts. We welcome your comments and feedback. Let us know what you like, don’t like or ask us a question at chanda.veno@state -journal.com.