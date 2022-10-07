Every workplace has at least one — the woman who is the glue that holds the entire place together. She may not be the one in charge, but she knows how to take charge. She can solve any issue brought her way in five minutes or less, knows where everything is and always has a stash of Keurig pods and miniature coffee creamers hidden in the depths of her desk for that dreaded day every other month when the office stock runs out (because — obviously — she is not the person responsible for ordering it).

Every business and organization knows the important part women play in their success. Whether she is the boss or a behind-the-scenes mastermind, she deserves some recognition.

