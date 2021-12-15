Which local high school girls and boys basketball players are the Greatest Of All Time (G.O.A.T.)? That is the question readers will be answering over the next 2½ months as part of The State Journal and Buffalo Wild Wings promotion.

From now through Dec. 22, readers can nominate up to 16 girls and boys basketball high school players — past or present — as the best to ever grace the hardwood.

Once the names are in, 16 players will be chosen from readers, current and former coaches and veteran State Journal sports reporter Linda Younkin. Nominees who make the ballot will be seeded from 1-16.

After a break for the Christmas holiday, readers will have a two-day window to vote for each matchup in the girls and boys tournament-style bracket. The first round of voting starts at 8 a.m. on Dec. 27, and is as follows:

• 16 vs 1 — Dec. 27 8 a.m. to 8 a.m. Dec. 29

• 15 vs 2 — Dec. 29 8:01 a.m. to 8 a.m. Dec. 31

• 14 vs 3 — Dec. 31 8:01 a.m. to 8 a.m. Jan. 2

• 13 vs 4 — Jan. 2 8:01 a.m. to 8 a.m. Jan. 4

• 12 vs 5 — Jan. 4 8:01 a.m. to 8 a.m. Jan. 6

• 11 vs 6 — Jan. 6 8:01 a.m. to 8 a.m. Jan. 8

• 10 vs 7 — Jan. 8 8:01 a.m. to 8 a.m. Jan. 10

• 9 vs 8 — Jan. 10 8:01 a.m. to 8 a.m. Jan. 12

Those who are voted through the first round will meet in one of four quarterfinal matchups between Jan. 13-29. The following week — from Jan. 29-Feb. 5 the four semifinalists will compete and the G.O.A.T. will be crowned after championship voting Feb. 6-10. The winners will be announced on Feb. 18.

Readers are permitted one vote per day with a random entry to be chosen at random to win a wing party valued at $200 for themselves and 10 friends.

To nominate players for the boys basketball G.O.A.T., visit https://www.state-journal.com/goatpromotion/boysbasketball

To nominate players for the girls basketball G.O.A.T., visit https://www.state-journal.com/goatpromotion/girlsbasketball

In case you missed it, Western Hills graduate and current University of Kentucky wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson was crowned the local high school football G.O.A.T. in the fall.

In the spring, The State Journal and Buffalo Wild Wings will also be accepting nominations and votes for the local high school baseball G.O.A.T.

