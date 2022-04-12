Kentucky’s 2022-24 budget finds funding an 8% across-the-board raise for state employees this year — the first pay raise for state workers since fiscal year 2015 — with salary increases for fiscal year 2024 dependent on lawmakers in the next legislative session. State social workers, family support workers, state troopers, vehicle enforcement officers and public advocacy workers will receive targeted salary increases.

However, one sector that has been left out in the cold and won’t see a pay bump in this year’s budget is education.

After everything our educators have been through during the COVID-19 pandemic — including the adjustment of teaching remotely, mask requirements in the classroom and the direct affects the pandemic has had on students’ and families’ mental health as well as their own — we believe teachers should be rewarded for their performance at least as much as state employees will be.

During Monday’s press briefing, Gov. Andy Beshear said not investing in education is the budget’s biggest miss.

“I will continue to fight for our educators. One of the things I disagree with most in this budget — aside from not providing the right amount of SEEK (the state’s main funding formula for K-12 schools) and not doing universal pre-K (for all 4-year-olds) — is the lack of a mandatory raise for our educators. We had the money to provide to schools and it’s been done in the past,” he told reporters.

In addition, there is also currently a teacher shortage. Not offering educators a pay raise will only add fuel to the state’s teacher retention issue.

One local teacher told The State Journal that this school year has been the worst in her 26 years in the classroom. “We are the ones dealing with the youngest victims of COVID — with no support, no substitute teachers and no support from higher ups,” she stated.

In his executive budget, the governor called for a minimum 5% salary increase for all school personnel — in addition to the regular rank and step salary schedule boost for certified staff. Had it passed it would have been the first identified pay bump in a state budget since 2006-08.

In his remarks on Monday, Beshear — who included a pay increase in his executive budget only to have it taken out by lawmakers in the budget process — committed that every budget he proposes moving forward will include mandatory raises for everyone who works in Kentucky schools — from classroom teachers to custodians.

Only time will tell if this comes to fruition, but it is our hope that if it does that it’s not too little, too late.

