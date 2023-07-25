While summer is the peak travel season it also coincides with an increase in vulnerable road users, such as highway workers, pedestrians, bicyclists and motorcyclists.

Aimed at getting motorists to slow down, pay attention to posted speed limits and keep all who share our roads safe, state and local law enforcement agencies are teaming up with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s (KYTC) Office of Highway Safety (KOHS) for “Not So Fast, Kentucky,” a speed awareness campaign, through the end of the month.

