While we respect and are firm believers in peaceful protests, which are enshrined in the same constitutional amendment that allows us to publish this newspaper, what occurred at the Capitol during Gov. Andy Beshear’s daily COVID-19 press briefing on Wednesday evening was unnecessarily disruptive.
Soon after the governor took to the airwaves, demonstrators began chants of “We want to work,” “Reopen Kentucky” and “You are not king” outside, oftentimes drowning out his remarks.
We respect their sentiment in trying economic times that threaten irreparable harm to the livelihoods of many workers and small businesses, including the one that publishes this newspaper. But in times of crisis, no one voice should drown out another on the public square. Protesters have plenty of options for making themselves heard while allowing citizens to still hear the important public health information being provided by the governor.
For his part, Beshear remained composed throughout, even as the roughly 100 protesters — many of whom were not practicing social distancing or wearing protective facial masks — rowdily participated in a mass gathering in violation of orders that currently ban crowds of more than 10.
The crowd switched up chants and continued to shout nonstop throughout the press conference. Beshear addressed the protesters and “background noise” about midway through.
We commend the governor's measured response, which included a confirmation of their right of expression, even as he forcefully defended his steps taken to date.
“We do have some folks up in here in Kentucky today — and everybody should be able to express their opinion — that believe we should reopen Kentucky immediately, right now,” he said. “Folks, that would kill people. That would absolutely kill people.”
From the onset of the coronavirus health crisis, the governor has maintained that this is not the time for politics as usual. Almost daily, he reminds listeners that it is Kentuckians and Americans against COVID-19.
Apparently, 61st District Rep. Savannah Maddox, R-Dry Ridge, the only legislator to speak at Wednesday’s rally, didn’t get that memo.
“This is all going to come down to the people’s willingness to do what you’re doing here today right now and stand and say enough,” she told the crowd.
We believe dearly in the freedom of assembly and believe that everyone should have the opportunity to be heard. This page of our newspaper — and unlimited bandwidth on our website — is devoted to that very right, and every viewpoint will be accommodated provided it adheres to basic standards of good taste and brevity.
Yet, we understand that our state is in the middle of a public health pandemic, under a state of emergency and a suspension of mass gatherings. The challenge is like nothing else Americans have seen in our lifetimes and it will take everyone doing their part to beat the coronavirus.
“We can’t be divided. People are dying,” Beshear added. “We’ve got to make sure we protect those around us.”
Your editorial was spot on. My wife and I were very disappointed with that group of protesters. Although I respect their right to express their feelings, I feel we had the right to be able to hear what the governor had to say. The actions of those protesters really did nothing to support their cause. In fact, it had the opposite effect for us. Keep up the good work State Journal!
Ricky and Elaine Powell
Frankfort, KY
