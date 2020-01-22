To say this basketball season has been a special one for Frankfort High School coach Chris O’Bryan and his family would be an understatement. In a span of less than two months, the second-year coach has witnessed his wife, Jacqueline Coleman, sworn in as the 58th lieutenant governor, paced the sideline wearing a tuxedo in her honor and steered his team to the 11th Region All “A” tournament crown — its first in 17 years.
But the best part is that he has gotten to do it all with his two sons, Will and Nate O’Bryan — who are players on the team — along for the ride.
On Saturday, the Panthers knocked off host Lexington Christian 41-39 — a payback for last season when LCA defeated FHS on its home floor — to advance to its first state All “A” Classic since 2003. In the championship game, Will, a senior, had four rebounds and drilled three 3-pointers and Nate, a junior who comes off the bench, had three boards and a bucket.
Thanks to O’Bryan, Frankfort's hoops team functions like a family. They spread the ball around, trust one another and aren’t easily intimidated — all traits they will need when they take on a 15-2 Bishop Brossart team in the opening round of the state All “A” Classic Thursday at Eastern Kentucky University.
The Panthers won’t be making the trip alone. The FHS student body will be heading to Richmond to cheer them on and are asking parents and alumni to join them to create a sea of orange and blue. If Frankfort is victorious Thursday, it will play the winner of the Owensboro Catholic-West Carter game on Friday evening.
We wish FHS well, but win or lose there are more games to be played this season and we have inkling that these Panthers aren’t done yet.
Neither are the O’Bryans. The family will welcome its newest little dribbler — a baby girl — next month.