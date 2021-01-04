Does Frankfort need or want a large sports and activity center at Lakeview Park? That is the question a panel of local leaders is hoping to answer after the Franklin County Fiscal Court recently approved a request for proposals for a feasibility study or master plan for the 132-acre park.
The working group, which will include the county parks board, city and county parks directors and representatives from Frankfort Independent Schools, Franklin County Schools and Kentucky State University, will aid in the process after a company is selected to develop the plan.
The only county-owned park, Lakeview houses the Franklin County Fairgrounds, a nine-hole golf course, a skatepark, splash pad, numerous softball, baseball and soccer fields, a disc golf course, a two-mile walking trail, pavilions, a playground and the Carter House, which is used for events space.
Fifth District Magistrate Marti Booth voted against the study, while fellow Magistrates Scotty Tracy and Michael Mueller — whose districts are nearest to the park — were the most vocal advocates for a sports and activity facility, saying there are 40 acres in the northeast corner of the park that is underutilized.
While we agree that a feasibility study is a good first step, before building something to bring more people into the county, as Mueller suggested, leaders should consider the need for an additional public swimming pool.
When the East Frankfort Park pool was closed permanently in 2009, it left both a gaping concrete hole in the heart of the park and a portion of the city and county without access to a public swimming pool.
We don't need another multimillion-dollar facility like Juniper Hill Aquatic Center, which opened in West Frankfort in 2015, with all the bells and whistles, just a swimming pool — especially now with the uncertainty surrounding the future of the downtown YMCA.
We encourage leaders to listen to the needs and wants of the community that surrounds the park and hope that those in East Frankfort will be given ample opportunity to make their voices heard on the future of Lakeview Park.
You can’t build a convention center at the end of Myrtle Avenue at East Franfort Park ! That’s just plain ol” dumb! I’m not even going to begin to name the reasons why.
