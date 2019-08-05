U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had an eventful weekend. After being heckled by Democrats at the state’s annual political grilling event, Fancy Farm, on Saturday, the 77-year-old fractured his shoulder in a fall on the patio at his Louisville home Sunday.
Though the six-term senator was medically treated and released following the stumble and is said to be working from home, it may take longer for McConnell’s ego to recover from the insults hurled by the Dems in the political picnic crowd, who peppered his speech with chants of “Moscow Mitch.” The term was coined after the self-proclaimed “Grim Reaper” blocked election security legislation aimed at protecting the political system against foreign attack.
Many in the crowd were clad in bright red T-shirts emblazoned in yellow with an image of McConnell wearing a Cossack hat with an elephant marked with the hammer and sickle symbols and the words “Just say Nyet to Moscow Mitch.”
In fact, apparel, buttons, mugs, stickers and other items with the slogan have provided quite a windfall for the Democratic Party. In a four-day period, from Wednesday through Saturday, the party netted more than $350,000 in sales from the merchandise.
For his part, McConnell, who has closely aligned himself with President Donald Trump heading into the 2020 election and is usually on the offensive of such pointed attacks, mostly avoided the election security issue during him stump speech. Instead, he took aim at the Green New Deal and Medicaid for All proposals being pushed by some Democrats, inserted the word “socialist” as often as possible and referred to himself in the third person.
“Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell are never going to let that happen. That’s why I call myself the ‘Grim Reaper.’ I’m killing their socialist agenda,” he said.
Earlier in the day at the GOP breakfast, McConnell boasted about the efforts made to stymie Russian interference in U.S. elections and stated he is “absolutely confident we’re going to have a secure election in 2020,” adding the 2018 election was “extraordinary successful.”
For state and national Democrats, a successful 2020 election would include the dethroning of both the “Grim Reaper” and Trump. Republicans have much at stake in reelecting both. Time will tell if McConnell’s bet to cling to the president’s coattails will pay off with a seventh term.