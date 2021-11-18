On Wednesday Gov. Andy Beshear gave Kentuckians an early holiday gift by signing an executive order allowing anyone over the age of 18 to receive a COVID-19 booster shot.
Previously, only Kentuckians age 65 or older, those with a compromised immune system, underlying medical conditions or living or working in long-term care or high-risk settings and essential workers were approved for the coronavirus booster shot.
Wednesday’s executive order expands the list of those who can receive booster doses to all adults in the state, regardless of whether they had the Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Those who received their second Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at least six months ago and those who had their single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago are eligible to receive a booster dose.
“It is incredibly important that people get out there and not only get vaccinated, but also get their booster,” the governor explained.
“There has been too much confusion, and with us either at a plateau or a slight uptick in cases and hospitalizations, now was the time. So, everybody, if you’re over 18, and it’s been six months since your second shot, you need to go out and get your booster.”
Kentucky is the sixth state in the U.S. to expand COVID-19 vaccination boosters to include all adults. Arkansas, California, Colorado, New Mexico and West Virginia have implemented similar eligibility steps.
To date, more than 437,000 Kentuckians have received a booster dose, but Beshear hopes that by expanding eligibility more residents will take advantage of the booster dose before the approaching holiday season when people will be gathering in large groups.
“Because of that, it’s more important than ever that we get people vaccinated and get people their boosters to push their immunity up to the highest levels, because over time that immunity wanes,” the governor added.
This year give your family, friends and yourself the gift of peace of mind. Get your COVID-19 booster dose and help prevent the spread of the virus.
