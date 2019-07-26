It’s no secret that most Kentuckians associate Frankfort with the politicians who whirl in and out of here for 30 to 60 days each year. But those who call the capital city home know that buried beneath the cover of state government is a quaint, interesting town. And others are starting to take notice too.
Earlier this month, Doug Williams, who was visiting from Atlanta during a stretch of hot weather, emailed us a photo of 6-year-old Mia Feeback, of Frankfort, giving away free lemonade and painted kindness rocks for kids to hide downtown. Williams said he snapped the photo because he was impressed with the friendliness of the city.
“We loved downtown Frankfort and this young lady is a representation of your town,” he wrote in the email. “I wish we all could be so lucky!”
Our residents are our greatest asset, but it is also the small touches that we often take for granted that sets Frankfort apart — from the colorful flowers that overflow from hanging baskets and bourbon barrels along St. Clair Street to the natural beauty of the Kentucky River snaking through town.
In fact, it was the river that brought boater Ted Swartz floating into the capital city from New Orleans this week. Sitting at the Frankfort Boat Dock, he told State Journal reporter Emmie Deaton that he was enchanted with the city and blown away by the river’s splendor.
But it’s not just nature that attracts folks. Tourists are surprised by the Buddha mural and snap selfies with the bourbon destination marker at St. Clair and Main. They want to sample bourbon barrel coffee and browse through a brick-and-mortar bookstore. They want a part of the camaraderie we locals share listening to music on the Old Capitol lawn during the Downtown Summer Concert Series. These are the things that make Frankfort stand out.
Oftentimes Frankfortians dwell entirely on the things that need to improve and fail to acknowledge what we are doing right as a community. Are there issues that need to be addressed? Of course. But, as the old saying goes, “We may not have it all together, but together we have it all.”