If used properly along with equal parts discipline, determination and grit, failure can be an excellent motivator. Case in point, the Frankfort High School boys soccer team who after coming up short in last year’s All “A” state tournament made it a goal to advance to and win the championship in 2022. On Sunday the Panthers did just that and the proverbial cherry on top is that they did so in front of a home crowd on their own turf at Capitol View Park.
FHS ousted Collegiate — a team that won every All “A” state tournament over a five-year stretch from 2016-2020 — in the championship game 3-1.
In fact, the Panthers never trailed in the game. They took a 1-0 lead — compliments of a goal by Bryson Cox with an assist from Colby Cracraft — into halftime. In the second half Cox, who would later be named tournament MVP, scored again on an assist from Alex Gonzalez with 24:51 remaining to put Frankfort up 2-0.
Collegiate scored its only goal with 9:46 remaining to cut into FHS’ lead, but the Panthers responded with a goal from Stephane Bebe with 4:26 left to cap the victory.
But the pain of last year’s 2-1 defeat to Kentucky Country Day was never far from the minds of the players.
“I think the main thing we talked about was the feeling of losing last year, and we didn’t want that to happen again, so what we did was we came out knowing Collegiate was a great team,” goalie Dawson Pearl told The State Journal.
Coach Brad Kennedy, who was tasked with providing a positive, inspiring message to his team, echoed Pearl’s sentiments.
“I told the boys last night that part of being a coach is being there for your team when we come up short, and these guys that were here today competing were on that bench when we came up short last year. It was gut wrenching,” he said. “We thought about those feelings and emotions and we wanted to make sure that we did everything in our power to not go through that again.”
Failure is a part of life. It is through failure that we learn, grow and change.
We are proud of the accomplishments of the FHS boys’ soccer squad and reminded of a quote by businessman and author Robert Kiyosaki, “Losers quit when they fail. Winners fail until they succeed.”
