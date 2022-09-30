If used properly along with equal parts discipline, determination and grit, failure can be an excellent motivator. Case in point, the Frankfort High School boys soccer team who after coming up short in last year’s All “A” state tournament made it a goal to advance to and win the championship in 2022. On Sunday the Panthers did just that and the proverbial cherry on top is that they did so in front of a home crowd on their own turf at Capitol View Park.

FHS ousted Collegiate — a team that won every All “A” state tournament over a five-year stretch from 2016-2020 — in the championship game 3-1.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription