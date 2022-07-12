The old saying goes, “if you don’t vote you can’t complain about the outcome.” Perhaps the same could be said for the Frankfort/Franklin County Comprehensive Plan, a document that assists in guiding local community development, preservation, economic growth and the provision of community services based on current and future needs of the area.

The city, county, planning commission and comprehensive plan consultants are hosting two kick-off meetings on opposite ends of town this month. The first took place at Bondurant Middle School on Tuesday. The second is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on July 27 at Franklin County High School.

The agenda for meetings, which will be the same, includes an introduction of city and county staff as well as the project consultants, an overview of the project, a process and public outreach and survey and activitity/workshop.

Those who plan to attend one of the meetings can also RSVP at www.distilledtogether.com Stakeholders are also encouraged to fill out a preliminary survey that has been released on the website.

Among the questions asked in the survey are:

• What do you love most about Frankfort/Franklin County?

• How would you describe Frankfort/Franklin County using one word?

• What three topics should Frankfort/Franklin County prioritize?

• What types of uses or experiences are currently not available here?

• What are the areas or elements in the city or county that should be preserved and protected?

• What are the most important considerations for Frankfort/Franklin County’s future economic development?

• What are the biggest priorities in the future of Frankfort/Franklin County’s natural assets, parks, recreation and open space?

• What are the most important things to consider for Frankfort/Franklin County’s future transportation?

During this initial phase of the four-phase comprehensive plan process, information is gathered and working relationships are built between consultants, planning staff and the community. A strength, weakness, opportunity and threat (SWOT) analysis is also conducted to help focus and guide the three other phases of the process.

We urge those who live, work and/or play in Frankfort or Franklin County to make their voices heard. If you can’t make it to one of the kick-off meetings, take a few minutes to fill out the survey and help those who are shaping our community for the future.

