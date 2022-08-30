For the second time in the past year the Kentucky legislature stepped up when it was needed most. Earlier this year legislators approved $200 million in aid for portions of western Kentucky that were devastated by the tornado outbreak in December. In a short, three-day special session late last week, lawmakers passed a nearly $213 million aid package for the victims of the floods that struck eastern Kentucky last month.

On Friday the House unanimously passed the relief package legislation in a 97-0 vote. It was then pushed through the Senate and signed into law with Gov. Andy Beshear’s signature a short time later.

