For the second time in the past year the Kentucky legislature stepped up when it was needed most. Earlier this year legislators approved $200 million in aid for portions of western Kentucky that were devastated by the tornado outbreak in December. In a short, three-day special session late last week, lawmakers passed a nearly $213 million aid package for the victims of the floods that struck eastern Kentucky last month.
On Friday the House unanimously passed the relief package legislation in a 97-0 vote. It was then pushed through the Senate and signed into law with Gov. Andy Beshear’s signature a short time later.
The eastern Kentucky floods, which swept through the region on July 27 dropping between 8 and 10½ inches of rain, resulted in a total of 39 deaths and left many residents with nothing.
In addition to helping flood affected communities repair and rebuild roads, bridges, water systems, schools and public buildings, a portion of the money will provide intermediate housing for those left homeless.
The funds will be allocated from the state’s $2.7 billion Budget Reserve Trust Fund with the majority of the money — $115 million — providing support to cities, counties, school districts, state agencies and utility service providers. $45 million will be set aside to fix infrastructure and another $40 million will be used on repairs to school buildings and transportation costs for displaced students as well as services for children and families. One stipulation in the legislation is that the funding will not cover any new construction inside the 100-year flood plain. The federal government is pitching in almost $12.7 million to aid water and sewer infrastructure projects.
Rep. John Blanton, R-Salyersville, called the historic legislation the “first step” saying that elected leaders will need to come back later and reassess the needs of eastern Kentucky communities.
The most recent natural disaster, like the western Kentucky tornadoes last winter, spurred an outpouring of support and donations from around the world and right here in Frankfort, which Rep. Chris Fugate, R-Chavies, said restored his faith in humanity.
We couldn’t agree more. In fact, we also applaud the legislature for exhibiting to the country what true non-partisanship looks like and showing that elected leaders from both political parties can come together and pass funding legislation that will aid in eastern Kentucky rebuilding efforts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.