When Gov. Andy Beshear signed House Bill 5 — legislation that will incrementally phase out the property tax on the value of barrels of aging spirits across the state — distillers breathed a sigh of relief while effected local government entities and school districts — those that contain distilleries — groaned over the prospect of losing millions from annual budgets over the next two decades.

Per the legislation, the ad valorem tax on barrels aging in warehouses will drop between 4% and 10% every year starting in 2026 until it is completely phased out in 2043.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription