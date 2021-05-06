Sometimes in life we all need a do-over. And that’s exactly what the Franklin County Board of Education agreed to give 223 students enrolled this year who showed interest in using 2021-22 as a supplemental school year.
At Monday’s meeting the board unanimously approved the action, which will allow only those students who previously signed up online an opportunity to redo this school year. Students had until May 1 to let the district know their intent.
Senate Bill 128, which passed during the recent legislative session and was signed by Gov. Andy Beshear, requires local school boards across the state to either approve all or deny all of the requests for a supplemental school year. However, those who expressed interest in an additional year still have a chance to opt out.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, throughout the past school year many children have flip-flopped between virtual and in-person instruction, causing quite a few hiccups in their schedules and some students to fall behind in their studies.
We commend Franklin County's school board for putting students’ needs first and recognizing that not all pupils learn the same or were successful with virtual instruction.
“As superintendent, I’ll always recommend to the board to make student-centered decisions,” said FCS Superintendent Mark Kopp, who encouraged the board to allow students the option of a supplemental year. “That’s what I did, and that’s what the board of education did."
In fact, the board passed the action despite the negative impact it could have on the high schools’ graduation rates. According to Kopp, the accountability formula used by the federal government to determine a school’s graduation rate is based on students graduating in four years. If a school’s graduation rate drops significantly, it could put the school into reportable federal categories, which could create consequences for both the school and the district.
Allowing students to take a supplemental year may also affect staffing at the schools, but that will not be determined until the district knows for certain how many students plan to take advantage of the extra school year.
The FCS board must submit its implementation plan to the Kentucky Department of Education by June 16.
