Despite a judicial stumble in which the Kentucky Supreme Court ruled that a crime victims’ rights question posed to voters for an amendment to the state constitution during the 2018 election was too vague, we continue to support the measure known as Marsy’s Law.
In that election, 63% of voters checked “yes” in regards to the 38-word question: “Are you in favor of providing constitutional rights to victims of crime, including the right to be treated fairly, with dignity and respect, and the right to be informed and to have a voice in the judicial process?”
However, on appeal, Franklin County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Wingate ruled — correctly, in our view — that the wording of the question was insufficient for voters to make an informed decision on the amendment. The state Supreme Court agreed.
The new proposal, which passed the Senate 31-6 on Tuesday, guarantees that victims and alleged victims of crimes have the right to timely notification of court proceedings, the right to be present at those hearings and the right to be heard in any hearing involving a release, plea or sentencing, as well as the right to consult with prosecutors.
We side with Marsy’s Law supporters and believe crime victims’ rights should be protected by the constitution in the same manner that criminal defendants’ rights are.
“I cannot understand why the rights of our victims don’t deserve to be at the same level,” said Sen. Danny Carroll, R-Paducah. Fellow Sen. Whitney Westerfield, R-Crofton, agreed, calling the existing rights for victims “pretty puny.”
In response to former Gov. Matt Bevin’s flurry of controversial pardons in the waning days of his administration, an addition to the bill would require that crime victims are notified and heard when the governor is weighing granting a pardon or sentence commutation in their case.
Masry’s Law will now go to the House, where we hope legislators will be quick to pass it so the measure can be sent right back to the voters in November.
