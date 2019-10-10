Leave it to a couple of unlikely pals — former President George W. Bush and entertainer Ellen DeGeneres — to show our divided society a better way.
In case you missed it on social media, DeGeneres shared a heartwarming message Tuesday on her daily TV show, a couple of days after she, a Green Bay Packers fan, was photographed with the former president, a Dallas Cowboys fan, at an NFL game in Dallas.
It speaks to the sad state of modern society that the social media mobs, after photos of the two began circulating online, questioned why people who root for different teams and sit on different sides of the political fence would be found sitting together and, dare we say, having a good time.
Here is what Ellen had to say:
“So this weekend I went to Dallas for the Cowboys game, and during the game, they showed a shot of George (W. Bush) and me laughing together and people were upset. They thought, ‘Why is a gay, Hollywood liberal sitting next to a conservative, Republican president?’ … Here’s the thing. I’m friends with George Bush. In fact, I’m friends with a lot of people who don’t share the same beliefs I have. We’re all different, and I think we’ve forgotten that that’s OK that we’re all different. Just because I don’t agree with someone on everything doesn’t mean that I’m not gonna be friends with them. When I say, ‘Be kind to one another,’ I don’t only mean the people that think the same way that you do. I mean be kind to everyone. Doesn’t matter.”
The comedian and talk show host has long been an advocate of loving one another despite differences. She understands what many don’t: There is no “us” or “them” in the bigger picture of mankind. We are one society and we should be united in one purpose — to make our country, our community, our families better for the next generation.
We can still like and be kind to people who think differently, who vote differently, who look different. Such kindness might help us discover that we have more in common than we originally thought.
That doesn’t mean that we have to sit back and be OK with evils like bigotry, racism and sexism. Those are things we should all be repulsed by and reject, no matter where or who it comes from. But just because we disagree on politics or have other differences does not mean we have to hate each other.
It seems everything today is about conservative vs. liberal, Republican vs. Democrat, pro-life vs. pro-choice or whatever other labels we allow to divide us.
Ellen DeGeneres and President Bush this week offered a refreshing alternative: Just be kind.