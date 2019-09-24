Tuesday marked more than just six weeks until the November General Election. It was also National Voter Registration Day, which was created in 2012 as a massive effort to bring awareness to voter registration opportunities across the country.
A well-coordinated event, in addition to an online campaign, volunteers “hit the streets” to encourage potential voters — especially those who haven’t registered — to do so on the fourth Tuesday each September.
Last year, more than 800,000 Americans representing all 50 states took advantage of the day, which conveniently falls on the cusp of the fall election season.
National Voter Registration Day is endorsed by numerous companies and groups, including the National Association of Secretaries of State, the National Association of State Election Directors, the U.S. Election Assistance Commission, the National Association of Election Officials, Facebook and Google.
A nonpartisan event of civic unity meant as an opportunity to set aside our differences and celebrate democracy, as well as the rights and opportunities we all share as Americans, National Voter Registration Day is of critical importance, according to Patrick Sweeney, political director at EveryLibrary one of the national partners.
“States, counties and cities across the nation are having elections this year with more than 35,000 seats up for grabs, yet there remains an alarming number of people unable to vote due to lack of proper registration,” he explained, adding more than 60% of unregistered voters say they were never asked to register — which makes the initiative even more important.
But the day is designated as simply a voter registration drive. The event is also meant to educate the millions who need to re-register every year. In fact, from 2016-18 at least 17 million voters were purged from voting rolls nationwide, according to a Brennan Center analysis.
Registrants can also sign up for election reminders, get mail ballots and learn about early voting. Voters can also check their registration status online at www.iwillvote.com.