With winter now officially underway, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is advising residents to prepare for inclement weather and the possibility of having to travel ahead of time.
The Transportation Operations Center, which is located in Frankfort, is staffed 24 hours a day and distributes information to KYTC’s 12 highway district offices across the commonwealth.
When inclement winter weather is in the forecast, KYTC recommends that residents avoid driving if at all possible.
However, if you must travel, the transportation cabinet offers the following tips:
• Check the forecast and plan your trip accordingly.
• Make sure your vehicle is sufficiently winterized — check the battery, antifreeze level, heater, defroster, wipers and windshield washer.
• Dress warmly for the weather — in layers of loose-fitting, lightweight clothing, in anticipation of unexpected emergencies.
• Try to keep your gas tank at least two-thirds full to prevent fuel line freezing and in preparation for possible lengthy delays on the roadway.
• Clear all windows on your vehicle prior to travel – having unobstructed vision is vital to avoid running off of the road or having a collision.
• Make sure a friend or relative is aware of your travel route.
• Carry a cellphone.
• Make sure your vehicle has an emergency care kit. It should include jumper cables, flares or reflectors, windshield washer fluid, an ice scraper, blankets, nonperishable food, a first aid kit and traction material.
• Drive carefully. Allow plenty of time to get to your destination. Do not use cruise control.
• Give a wide berth to snow removal equipment.
• Bridges and exit and entrance ramps can be icy when other areas are not.
• Stopping in snow requires more braking distance than stopping on dry pavement — up to four times more distance. Leave plenty of distance between yourself and the vehicle ahead.
• Be visible. Dull, cloudy days reduce visibility — drive using low-beam headlights.
• Steer into the skid. Stay calm and ease your foot off the gas while carefully steering in the direction you want the front of your vehicle to go.
