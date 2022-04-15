The primary election is approximately one month away and there are many key races that will affect Franklin Countians, perhaps the most important of which is the judge-executive seat, where three Democrats — incumbent Huston Wells, 3rd District Magistrate Michael Mueller and 1st District Constable Steve Shelton — are vying for a spot on November’s general election ballot to face Republican Ken Carroll, an economic and talent development professional.
There are also three Democrats facing off in three magistrate races.
Incumbent Sherry Sebastian is up against Mark Barrett, a state government retiree, and Katie Flynn Hedden, a physical therapist assistant and former city commissioner, in the 1st District.
With incumbent Marti Booth not seeking reelection in the 5th district, Hank Schweickart, a Kentucky State University research assistant who has plans to retire in June; Richard Tanner, who retired as executive director of the Kentucky Magistrates and Commissioners Association; and Joe Teasley, a retired firefighter and EMT.
In the 6th District Magistrate race, incumbent Lambert Moore is being challenged by former county judge-executive Ted Collins and previous city commissioner Eric Whisman.
The only other contested magistrate primary is in the 3rd District where Democrats Kelly Dycus, a licensed mental health counselor, is taking on James (Bo) Sutherland, Elkhorn Campground owner and operator. The winner will face off against Republican Greg Grimes in November.
Four Republicans are challenging the 20th District Senate seat — Phyllis Sparks, vice president of Sparks Contractors Inc.; Calen Studler, vice president/residential real estate appraiser at Studler & Associates Inc.; Mike Templeton, a businessman and consultant; and Gex Williams, an IT consultant. The winner of the primary will take on Democrat Teresa Barton, a senior account executive at an energy service company, in the fall.
Incumbent Daniel Fister, a Republican, will move on to the general election in the 56th District contest where he will meet the winner of the Democratic primary between Grayson Vandergriff, the current mayor of Midway, and Ben Nolan.
For a complete listing of other local races, visit www.state-journal.com
We encourage those who have not yet registered to vote to do so before Monday’s 4 p.m. deadline. To register online, visit https://vrsws.sos.ky.gov/ovrweb/
The State Journal will continue its policy of printing letters to the editor in support of election candidates until May 3 — two weeks before the May 17 primary election.
