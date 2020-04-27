For those who have never cast a mail-in absentee ballot, voting may look a bit different for Kentucky’s June 23 primary election.
And yet, exercising our right to vote will be more important than ever as we select the leaders who will guide us through what we hope will be the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Local races include mayor, city commissioner, jailer, state House districts 56 and 57 and state Senate District 7. Statewide, voters will cast ballots for president, U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives and various judicial positions.
Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear and Republican Secretary of State Michael Adams announced a bipartisan agreement Friday that urges all Kentuckians to vote by mail to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
The state is in the process of creating a site online where voters will be required to prove their identity in order to request an absentee ballot be mailed to them. The elections board will inform registered voters via postcard that they will be able to vote absentee by mail in the primary.
Plans for limited in-person voting and possibly drive-through balloting are also in the works. Early in-person voting is slated to start June 8.
“All reasonable steps” will be taken to ensure the safety of poll workers, including adequate personal protective equipment and sanitization materials, according to the governor’s executive order.
Voters "across the political spectrum will be pleased with this plan to protect both democracy and public health,” said Adams, who added that the plan has “ballot integrity built in.”
Adams said because most poll workers are elderly and/or susceptible to COVID-19 there is no way to realistically round up the 16,000 election workers needed to conduct a traditional primary election. County clerks will have the authority to significantly reduce the number of in-person polling places.
The Kentucky County Clerks’ Association was also pleased with the plan, calling it the “the right decision to make” to ensure the safety of election workers and voters.
We agree and commend Adams and Beshear for crossing party lines to come up with a strategy that allows Kentuckians to safely cast ballots during a public health crisis. We encourage everyone to exercise their right to vote in one of the most important elections of our time.
