After more than a month of conducting interviews for Frankfort police chief, the city commission in a unanimous vote announced Wednesday afternoon following an executive session that veteran officer Dustin “Dusty” Bowman would take the helm. His first day in the department’s top spot was Thursday and he was sworn in by Mayor Layne Wilkerson. An in-person swearing-in ceremony is slated for Monday.
The city commission narrowed the field to two top candidates late last week and met twice this week in closed-door sessions to discuss the appointment of an interim and/or police chief. Bowman also fared well in the community committee’s evaluations.
A 19-year veteran of the force where he has filled a variety of roles, Bowman most recently served as captain. He was one of several internal applicants vying for the police chief job.
“We had a lot of very good candidates,” explained Wilkerson. “This was a tough decision, but I feel like we made the right choice.”
Bowman fills the vacancy left by former chief Charles “Chuck” Adams, who announced his retirement in December after 22 years of service — three of which he served in the top position.
Mayor Pro Tem Katrisha Waldridge made the motion to name Bowman police chief. It was seconded by fellow Commissioner Leesa Unger. Waldridge pointed outthat city leaders knew how important the choice was in order for the community to move forward and didn’t want to delay the vote any longer.
“We as a commission realize the critical decision in the leadership in our department and for our community,” she stated while explaining her vote. “During this time we all stand by the top two (candidates) with integrity and confidence.”
The police chief interview process was somewhat marred when Commissioner Kyle Thompson reportedly sent a text message containing a derogatory comment about a female candidate for the position while city leaders were actively engaged in an interview with her on Dec. 16.
Over the past few weeks, the city commission has met several times in executive session to address the accusations of misconduct by Thompson, who was noticeably absent from discussions regarding the appointment of a police chief this week. According to City Manager Laura Hagg, he recused himself from the process.
Despite the allegations surrounding Thompson’s behavior, we believe city leaders made the right choice in naming Bowman as police chief. We are also glad that the city commission promoted one of our own from among the ranks rather an outsider. The relationships Bowman has cultivated over the years as well as his experience and internal knowledge of the department make him the perfect choice to lead FPD now and in the future.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.