After more than a month of conducting interviews for Frankfort police chief, the city commission in a unanimous vote announced Wednesday afternoon following an executive session that veteran officer Dustin “Dusty” Bowman would take the helm. His first day in the department’s top spot was Thursday and he was sworn in by Mayor Layne Wilkerson. An in-person swearing-in ceremony is slated for Monday.

The city commission narrowed the field to two top candidates late last week and met twice this week in closed-door sessions to discuss the appointment of an interim and/or police chief. Bowman also fared well in the community committee’s evaluations.

A 19-year veteran of the force where he has filled a variety of roles, Bowman most recently served as captain. He was one of several internal applicants vying for the police chief job.

“We had a lot of very good candidates,” explained Wilkerson. “This was a tough decision, but I feel like we made the right choice.”

Bowman fills the vacancy left by former chief Charles “Chuck” Adams, who announced his retirement in December after 22 years of service — three of which he served in the top position.

Mayor Pro Tem Katrisha Waldridge made the motion to name Bowman police chief. It was seconded by fellow Commissioner Leesa Unger. Waldridge pointed outthat city leaders knew how important the choice was in order for the community to move forward and didn’t want to delay the vote any longer.

“We as a commission realize the critical decision in the leadership in our department and for our community,” she stated while explaining her vote. “During this time we all stand by the top two (candidates) with integrity and confidence.”

The police chief interview process was somewhat marred when Commissioner Kyle Thompson reportedly sent a text message containing a derogatory comment about a female candidate for the position while city leaders were actively engaged in an interview with her on Dec. 16.

Over the past few weeks, the city commission has met several times in executive session to address the accusations of misconduct by Thompson, who was noticeably absent from discussions regarding the appointment of a police chief this week. According to City Manager Laura Hagg, he recused himself from the process.

Despite the allegations surrounding Thompson’s behavior, we believe city leaders made the right choice in naming Bowman as police chief. We are also glad that the city commission promoted one of our own from among the ranks rather an outsider. The relationships Bowman has cultivated over the years as well as his experience and internal knowledge of the department make him the perfect choice to lead FPD now and in the future.

