Is the Kentucky State University Foundation — the institution’s primary private fundraising arm that accepts donations from a variety of sources for the purpose of benefiting the university — a public agency that is required to release expenses?
That is the question, which will be posed in Franklin Circuit Judge Phillip Shepherd’s courtroom, after the foundation appealed an Attorney General’s Office opinion that it is a public agency and must release expense-related records in a response to a State Journal inquiry earlier this year that resulted in the denial of requested documents.
The records requested by the newspaper include payments made in the past two years to former KSU President M. Christopher Brown II for travel, his birthday parties and records of any expenditure that exceeded $1,500 to any organization or individual. The request was later limited to include records from 2017 to present.
According to Donald Lyons, executive director of the KSU Foundation, the organization’s endowment fund has increased from $455,252 in 1982 to nearly $12.3 million in March.
On behalf of the KSU Foundation, local lawyer Ed Logan, of Logan Burch & Fox, filed an appeal in Franklin Circuit Court on Oct. 22 and the newspaper received a summons on Thursday.
Logan claims the AG’s interpretation of the Open Records Act “ignores the requirement that a board must be ‘established, created and controlled by a public agency.’”
The AG’s opinion relied on a 1992 Kentucky Supreme Court ruling that the foundation was a public agency and stated that there is inadequate evidence that the organization has changed enough since then to no longer be deemed as a public agency.
“From the evidence in this record, the Foundation appears to be the same entity it was in 1989, prior to the Court’s holding in Kentucky State University Foundation Inc. that the foundation is a public agency,” Assistant Attorney General Matthew Ray wrote in the opinion. “… The foundation’s claim that it is a different entity than the one before the court in 1992 is not supported by the record before this office.”
We believe the public has a right to know how the K-State Foundation is spending its funds — especially in light of recent financial issues at the university — and we intend to fight in order to find out.
