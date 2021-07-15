How do you envision the future of Lakeview Park? That is the question local officials are posing to the public.
The Lakeview Park Committee, Hitchcock Design Group, Pros Consulting and BFW Engineering are currently in the process of updating the master plan for the only Franklin County-owned park and are asking for the public’s thoughts to get a better understanding of how residents use the facilities and to help prioritize improvements and recreation programming.
Does Franklin County need a large-scale event space to make up for the loss of the Frankfort Convention Center? Is there a market for an ice skating rink in the capital city? Would the community benefit from a second public swimming pool, an amphitheater or additional adult and youth sport leagues?
Do you have a great idea for the Steadmantown Lane park that no one else has mentioned yet? Now is the time to make your opinion known.
A public meeting is planned from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Hancock Pavilion at Lakeview Park. For those who can’t make it to the event, but still wish to have their voices heard, the county is also conducting an online survey on its website. To take the survey or for more information, visit https://franklincounty.ky.gov/park-master-plan/ The survey will be posted until Aug. 8.
“Your response is extremely important — the time you invest in completing this survey will help us take a resident-driven approach to making decisions about the future of Lakeview Park,” the county’s website states.
The Lakeview Park Master Plan will provide recreational facilities and services recommendations for the next five to 10 years. The committee is slated to publish the master plan by the end of the year.
We appreciate the Lakeview Park Committee, county leaders and the master plan consultant for allowing the public to have a say in the future of the park. We look forward to reading the committee’s final recommendations.
