No knock on the excellent staff and management at the Frankfort Plant Board, but the current absence of board governance at the municipal utility must be addressed.
We urge Mayor Bill May to call a special meeting of the city commission to fill at least one of three current vacancies on the five-member board. As it stands, the two remaining members cannot even convene a meeting, much less take action. While staff and management can do a fine job with routine daily operations, the sole provider of electricity, water and cable services in this community would be paralyzed should something major — such as a natural disaster — require immediate board action.
The Plant Board became shorthanded last week when the terms of Chair Anna Marie Rosen and Vice Chair Walt Baldwin expired without the city commission having acted to fill their seats. Then, Director Jeff Bradshaw, in a long-rumored move, resigned, having moved out of state. That left the utility without a quorum on its governing board.
We appreciate the mayor’s stated desire to be deliberative on these critically important appointments, and we respect the rules that give him sole power to put forth nominees for commission consideration. However, the expiration date of Rosen’s and Baldwin’s terms had been known ever since May originally appointed them four years ago. There was no reason to let the commission’s September meeting come and go without acting to either reappoint them or announce new nominees. That fact wasn’t lost on City Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge, who let the mayor have it during last week’s commission meeting.
Bradshaw’s subsequent departure has elevated the matter of FPB governance from urgent to a community emergency. May can alleviate the crisis by announcing at least one of his three choices and letting the commission begin the vetting process that a prior commission put in place for board appointments. A special meeting could then be called to vote on the nominee, who requires confirmation by a commission majority. We believe the mayor can put forth a consensus choice who could be quickly vetted and approved.
That would buy the mayor some time on the other two FPB seats if he needs it. To let one of this community’s most important governing boards remain inactive until late October is risky and unnecessary.