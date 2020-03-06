In Kentucky there are two equations that ring true every year. May + horses = Derby and March + basketball = madness.
However, one University of Kentucky fan won’t be watching the Cats play at Rupp Arena any longer. The school revoked her ticket privileges after she was shown on video shouting a racial slur at a Tennessee fan following the Volunteers’ 81-73 win in Lexington on Tuesday.
Ashley Lyles, who admitted to a Lexington TV station that she was the woman in the video, apologized to the university and the state of Kentucky for the embarrassment caused by her unacceptable remarks.
We agree with UK Athletic Director Mitch Barnhart — who personally apologized to the victim — that such behavior “is unacceptable, unwelcome and has no place at the University of Kentucky.” We would add that abusive and inexcusable language has no place in society.
Those who spew racial epithets should be held accountable for such misconduct because these are things that can’t be “I’m sorry-ed” away. There should be stiff consequences for those who spread hate.
For instance, late last month a Frankfort man was ordered to pay a $453 fine, write an apology letter and wash the victim’s vehicle after he pleaded guilty to writing a racial slur on a local African American family’s car in the parking lot at Kroger on the west side of town. Richard Beeler II pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of third-degree criminal mischief in Franklin County District Court in December and was sentenced in February.
It seems somewhere along the line we have forgotten the golden rule — to treat others the way we want to be treated. While we may have different colored skin, languages and religions, we all belong to one race — the human race.
And let's not forget that the way we treat others is about who we are, not who they are.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.