For a newspaper editor who reads thousands of stories over the course of a year, one of the most challenging annual tasks is whittling those stories into a top 10 list.
You see, each story — whether it is the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week, the daily police blotter or a comprehensive investigative piece — is of equal importance, which makes the selection process a difficult one.
After much back-and-forth among the newsroom staff, a list of contenders was put together and we set about ranking the stories.
Over the next three days we will unveil the top 10, starting with stories 10 through 6 in Thursday’s edition. Nos. 5 through 2 will be published Friday and the No. 1 story of the year will grace the weekend edition.
As you will read in the coming days, the list is not limited to breaking news or a certain beat. We didn’t rank the stories based on online analytics but rather on how the topics affected Frankfort and Franklin County. While some of our list-makers only warranted a single story, most — including our No. 1 selection — snagged more than one headline during 2019.
From a pair of longtime local politicians hanging it up to a school superintendent being accused — and eventually cleared — of a misdemeanor charge of bribery of a public servant and a downtown grocery store closing its doors one final time, our top 10 encompasses a variety of issues and the people who shaped the area’s news during 2019.
Like all top 10 lists our rankings are up for debate. What would you rank as the number one local story of the last 12 months? Drop us a letter to the editor and let us know what you think.
As we embark on a fresh year, let us remember the words of Edith Lovejoy Pierce, who said, “We will open the book. Its pages are blank. We are going to put words on them ourselves. The book is called Opportunity and its first chapter is New Years Day.”