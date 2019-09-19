Already in the shadow of a looming federal deadline to issue new driver’s licenses that are compliant with a nationwide travel law, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) admitted Wednesday that its pilot program to distribute Real IDs solely through circuit court clerk’s offices in Franklin and Woodford counties created more problems than it solved.
Under the Real ID Act, passed by Congress in 2005, states are required to upgrade the security of their driver’s licenses in order for residents to drive, vote and apply for federal benefits. A voluntary travel ID will be necessary to board domestic flights and enter U.S. military bases starting Oct. 1, 2020.
The state’s plan seemed doomed almost from the start. Not only was Kentucky one of the last states to comply with the new law, but the pilot program was originally scheduled to launch in the spring and the rollout was delayed until June 28.
On the first day Real IDs were available about 100 residents applied for the licenses at Franklin Circuit Clerk Amy Feldman’s already busy office and ended up standing in long lines. Officials estimated the new ID process takes on average 2-4 minutes longer than its predecessor. An opening-day system crash only added to the delay.
“The pilot program identified staffing and workload increases in circuit court clerk offices that are not sustainable both in the short and long term,” the KYTC said in statement Wednesday.
The cabinet explained it will work with lawmakers to have a network of regional offices issue the travel IDs, while circuit court clerk’s offices in all 120 counties will continue to distribute traditional driver’s licenses. While KYTC did not elaborate on its regional network plan or where it would secure funding for the project, the cabinet said it is “committed to successful rollout.”
While it’s not easy being the state’s guinea pig, we are thankful that the kinks are being worked out before the program goes statewide. It is our hope that KYTC’s regional network option streamlines the process.