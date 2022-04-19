The Booe family has been handcrafting chocolates — including its world famous bourbon balls — for more than 103 years and counting. We can’t think of a business that better personifies the word “resilience,” which is why Rebecca Ruth Candy Tours and Museum were honored as the recipient of the 2021 State Journal Resilience Award at last week’s 2022 Frankfort Area Chamber of Commerce State of the Community Breakfast at The Foundry on Broadway.

The award was presented to Charles Booe and his daughter, Sarah Booe. The award is given to a local business that has served the area for at least 40 years and is a member of the Frankfort Area Chamber of Commerce. Rebecca Ruth has belonged to the organization for the past 29 years.

The business, which has survived the Great Depression, prohibition, several wars and most recently the coronavirus pandemic, has been a stalwart in Frankfort since 1919 when two substitute school teachers, Ruth Hanly (Booe) and Rebecca Gooch, realized they weren’t cut out to be educators and co-founded the chocolate enterprise.

Though most Frankfort residents know Rebecca Ruth chocolates by name, the history of the business isn’t quite so sweet.

Ruth, married Douglas Booe in 1924 and the couple moved to northern Kentucky where she continued to make candy and gave birth to John Charles Booe three years later. Her husband died eight months later from injuries he sustained in World War I and she and her son moved back to the capital city.

Rebecca, who opted to get married, sold her portion of the business to Ruth in 1929 right before the onset of the Great Depression when candy started to be sold by the piece not by the box. It was during this period that Ruth began experimenting in the kitchen and thus invented one of her most famous candies — Ruth’s Mint Kentucky Colonel.

In the early 1930s Ruth’s house and candy factory in Jett burned down. She lost nearly everything in the blaze and every bank in Frankfort rejected her request for a loan. In fact, it was through the kindness of Fanny Rump, a hotel housekeeper who loaned Ruth $50, that we can celebrate the local candy shop today.

In 1936, Eleanor Hume Offutt, whose Frankfort home hosted several governor inaugural receptions over the years, was the one who suggested that Ruth mix her chocolate together with bourbon. Ruth spent two years experimenting before perfecting the still-secret bourbon ball recipe. During WWII when the government refused to offer Ruth sugar, gas and other supply rations, she mostly depended on her customers and friends for the ingredients.

In 1964, Ruth retired and passed the business to her son, John Booe, who is credited with bringing the business into the modern era. John sold the business to his son and current owner, Charles Booe, in 1997 and Charles’ daughter, Sarah, began as office manager in 2020.

Now in its fourth generation of being a family-owned business, we can’t think of a local company more deserving of the Resilience Award than Rebecca Ruth.

